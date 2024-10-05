All Bengals

Brutal News: Chris Henry Jr. Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

Brutal news...

James Rapien

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver recruit Chris Henry Jr. walks out on the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver recruit Chris Henry Jr. walks out on the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

CINCINNATI — Chris Henry Jr. suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for the remainder of his junior season.

Henry, son of former Bengals great Chris Henry, is one of the top high school prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6 wideout is a five-star recruit and has committed to Ohio State.

Henry is one of the best players in the Class of 2026. He's expected to make a full recovery.

Hopefully he can rebound and finish his high school career strong before going to Columbus to play for the Buckeyes.

