Cam Taylor-Britt Doesn't Seem Too Worried About Chiefs Rookie Xavier Worthy
CINCINNATI — The Bengals face one of their biggest tests of the season this week when they head to Kansas City to play the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.
Kansas City has stars like Pat Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones—but they also added speed to their offense in the draft.
Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy had two touchdowns against the Ravens in Week 1. Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt doesn't sound worried about facing Worthy.
"Speed. That's about it. He can run straight," Taylor-Britt told reporters. "Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can't do too much else, that's about it.
I feel like you put your hands on him, he's only a hundred something pounds, so if you put hands on him, you'll stop his speed, so basically get hands on him."
Meanwhile, Zac Taylor had a different tone when asked about Worthy.
"He's a great receiver," Taylor said. "We enjoyed studying him at Texas. I went to the Pro Day. He's tremendously fast, but he's very aware he's a good football player. He's not just a fast guy that plays football, he's he's a fast guy that's a really good football player. And so there's toughness to him. He's got really good hands, and he's got great awareness, you know. When he can get those soft zones and be able to run free, it creates challenges for you."
The Bengals are hoping to avoid their third-straight 0-2 start. Kickoff is Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Watch video of Taylor-Britt's comments courtesy of WCPO below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears
Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears
Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats
Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton
NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals
NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season
Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut
Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots
Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast