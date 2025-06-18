Cincinnati Bengals AFC North Rival Baltimore Ravens Sign Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens have signed Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. The team made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
The 28-year-old was released by the Packers last week after spending the first seven seasons of his career in Green Bay.
Alexander has only appeared in 14 games over the past two seasons after having a Pro Bowl campaign in 2022. He signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Packers prior to the 2022 season.
He was a Pro Bowler in 2022, but his play and his health dipped in recent seasons.
Alexander would've been a nice buy-low candidate for any NFL team, including the Bengals.
Now he reunites with college teammate Lamar Jackson in hopes of helping Baltimore make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012. Alexander signed a one-year, $4 million contract worth up to $6 million according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Ravens have won back-to-back division championships and are hoping to become the first team to win three-straight AFC North Titles.
They certainly helped their chances on Wednesday.
