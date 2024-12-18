Cincinnati Bengals Bring Back Familiar Face, Sign Isaiah Thomas to Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed defensive end Isaiah Thomas to the practice squad on Wednesday.
Thomas has appeared in 12 career NFL games for the Browns and Lions. He appeared in two games for Detroit this season, but was released from the Lions' practice squad on Wednesday.
He spent the first six games of this season on the Bengals' practice squad, before being signed to Detroit's active roster on Oct. 15. Thomas was originally a seventh-round pick (223rd overall) by the Browns in 2022. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie.
