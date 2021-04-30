Sources: Bengals Showing 'Serious Interest' in Clemson O-Lineman Jackson Carman

CINCINNATI — The Bengals plan to address the trenches in rounds two and three of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Their need for offensive line help is clear and they could add a Cincinnati native with one of their two draft selections on Friday night.

The Bengals have serious interest in Clemson tackle Jackson Carman according to multiple league sources.

The team is doing their due diligence on the Cincinnati native and could consider taking him in the second round. The Bengals have the No. 38 pick, but they've traded down in the second round multiple times in the past.

Carman attended Fairfield High School, which is about 30 minutes from downtown Cincinnati. He was a two-year starter at Clemson.

They could be targeting him in the third round, but one source believes he'll go earlier than expected.

At 6-foot-4, 317 pounds, he has the size NFL teams look for in a starting offensive guard. He was a tackle at Clemson, but most scouts expect him to kick inside once he gets to the pros.

Picking him at 38 may seem like it's a bit early, especially with linemen like Dillon Radunz, Teven Jenkins and Liam Eichenberg on the board, but multiple sources confirm that the Bengals will consider taking him at pick 38.

Carman was college teammates with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins for two seasons.

Is he at the top of their draft board? Is he even the top offensive lineman on their board? Those are two questions only the Bengals' front office and coaching staff can answer.

Carman has worked with former Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander in recent weeks. Check out a few videos of the 21-year-old below.

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.



