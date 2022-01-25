Bengals Pro Shop Shares Bad News for Fans Looking for Evan McPherson Jerseys

Skip to main content

Bengals Pro Shop Sells Out of Evan McPherson Jerseys

Cincinnati is playing in its first AFC Championship Game since 1988.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are just one win away from the Super Bowl and fans are as excited as they've been in decades. 

Evan McPherson kicked the game-winning 52-yard field goal as time expired in Cincinnati's 19-16 win over Tennessee on Saturday. 

Fans responded by buying all of McPherson's jerseys at the Pro Shop. 

"Please pass the word....there are NO McPherson jerseys now or anytime soon," the Bengals Pro Shop tweeted. "There are NO men's jerseys blanks anywhere for a few weeks. Customs are 4 weeks. No one was prepared for this. Sorry just trying to pass on the real info. Taking it day by day."

Fans are excited and they should be. The Bengals will play in their first AFC Championship Game since 1988 on Sunday.

McPherson has been great this season. The rookie has made 11 field goals of 50 yards or more. He's made all eight of his field goal attempts in the playoffs and there's no way they'd have made it this far without him. 

From Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase and McPherson—the Bengals have plenty of young players that have performed well in clutch situations. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs

Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans

Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win

Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans

Read More

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing

Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense

Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense

Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win

Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Evan McPherson
News

Bengals Pro Shop Shares Bad News for Fans Looking for Evan McPherson Jerseys

just now
Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Activate Defensive Tackle Ahead of AFC Title Showdown With Bengals

6 hours ago
Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Have Long Odds of Winning Super Bowl, Despite Being in AFC Championship Game

7 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops to throw during the second half of an AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Praises Teammates Following Walk-off Win Over Titans

11 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) reacts after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) was sacked during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

12 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Chiefs Open as Significant Favorites Over Bengals in AFC Championship Game

22 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow
News

AFC Championship Game Set: Chiefs to Host Bengals in Kansas City

23 hours ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals linebackers Logan Wilson (55) and Germaine Pratt (57) during the second quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Bengals 145
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Down Look: Bengals Gut Out 19-16 Win Against Tennessee

Jan 23, 2022