Bengals Pro Shop Shares Bad News for Fans Looking for Evan McPherson Jerseys

Cincinnati is playing in its first AFC Championship Game since 1988.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are just one win away from the Super Bowl and fans are as excited as they've been in decades.

Evan McPherson kicked the game-winning 52-yard field goal as time expired in Cincinnati's 19-16 win over Tennessee on Saturday.

Fans responded by buying all of McPherson's jerseys at the Pro Shop.

"Please pass the word....there are NO McPherson jerseys now or anytime soon," the Bengals Pro Shop tweeted. "There are NO men's jerseys blanks anywhere for a few weeks. Customs are 4 weeks. No one was prepared for this. Sorry just trying to pass on the real info. Taking it day by day."

Fans are excited and they should be. The Bengals will play in their first AFC Championship Game since 1988 on Sunday.

McPherson has been great this season. The rookie has made 11 field goals of 50 yards or more. He's made all eight of his field goal attempts in the playoffs and there's no way they'd have made it this far without him.

From Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase and McPherson—the Bengals have plenty of young players that have performed well in clutch situations.

