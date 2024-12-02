All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Should Claim Recently Released Running Back Israel Abanikanda

This is a no-brainer.

James Rapien

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 24, 2024 -- Israel Abanikanda of the Jets runs the ball in the first half. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in the final preseason game of the 2024 season for both teams.
East Rutherford, NJ -- August 24, 2024 -- Israel Abanikanda of the Jets runs the ball in the first half. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in the final preseason game of the 2024 season for both teams. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Jets released second-year running back Israel Abanikanda on Monday.

The Bengals should absolutely put a waiver claim in on the 22-year-old.

Abanikanda is a second-year running back out of Pittsburgh. The Jets took him in the fifth-round (143rd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He's been buried on a Jets' depth chart that includes Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

Abanikanda has 70 rushing yards and 43 receiving yards in six career games as a rookie. He hasn't appeared in a regular season game this year.

He ran a 4.39 second 40-yard dash at Pittsburgh's Pro Day and topped the 100-yard rushing mark in nine of 11 games in his final collegiate season, scoring 20 touchdowns in the process.

At 5-10, 216 pounds, Abanikanda is a bigger back and could be a nice compliment to Chase Brown.

The Bengals traded for Khalil Herbert, but he's in the final year of his rookie contract. Abanikanda and Brown are both under contract through the 2026 season.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

