Cincinnati Bengals Sign Four Players, Finalize 16-Man Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed four players to their practice squad on Thursday morning.
They added guard Tashawn Manning, running back Kendall Milton, defensive tackle Justin Rogers and defensive end Isaiah Thomas.
All four guys were waived earlier this week. Manning and Thomas played for the Ravens and Browns, respectively.
Milton and Rogers are intriguing rookies that could be in the mix sooner than later—especially with the Bengals being thin at nose tackle and running back.
Check out their entire 16-man practice squad below:
CB Nate Brooks
WR Cole Burgess
OT Devin Cochran
DT Domenique Davis
CB Jalen Davis
TE Cam Grandy
LB Shaka Heyward
C Trey Hill
WR Shedrick Jackson
S PJ Jules
WR Kendric Pryor
QB Logan Woodside
HB Kendall Milton
G Tashawn Manning
DT Justin Rogers
DE Isaiah Thomas
