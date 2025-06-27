Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Shines Bright at Paris Fashion Week
CINCINNATI — Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase is in Paris for Fashion Week. The 25-year-old wore a variety of different fits this week. He shared a plethora of pictures in different outfits on his Instagram.
Check out the different looks below:
Record Breaker
Chase had the best season of his young career in 2024, becoming just the sixth player in the Super Bowl era to win the Triple Crown.
He led the NFL with 127 receptions, 1,708 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns.
Chase has 46 touchdowns in four seasons, which ranks fifth in team history. Watch highlights from his historical 2024 season here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season
Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players
'Sign It Or Go Scratch' - Shemar Stewart's Agent Provides Latest Update on Bengals Contract Negotiations
Look: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Training in Cincinnati With Training Camp One Month Away
Watch: Trailer, Air Date Announced For Joe Burrow's Appearance in Netflix Quarterback Show
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Jalen Rivers Earns Major Praise From Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr.
Clock is Ticking: Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County Have Until June 30 to Agree on New Stadium Lease
'We're Worried About Them' - Anonymous Bengals Players Offer More Insight on Team's Family Treatment
Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time
Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category
Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander
Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025
Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings
Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals
Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest
Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice