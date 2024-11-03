Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All Suffers Knee Injury, Doubtful to Return vs Las Vegas Raiders
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Erick All suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Raiders. He's doubtful to return.
All tried to walk off the field under his own power, but needed the help of head trainer Matt Summers.
The rookie spent a few minutes in the medical tent on the sideline, before walking to the locker room. He had two catches for 24 yards before leaving the game.
All suffered a torn right ACL last October. The Bengals took him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Watch video of him walking off the field at the top of this page.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 17-7 Win Over New York Giants
Sam Hubbard Sheds Light on Injury, Says He’s Feeling Better After Week 6 Win
Where Does Bengals Losing Streak Against Browns Rank Against Other Teams?
Cincinnati Bengals Week 8 Matchup With Philadelphia Eagles Flexed to 1 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning
Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens
'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception
Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Report Card: Offense and Special Teams Shine
Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: DJ Turner Outplays Cam Taylor-Britt
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season
Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season
-----
Join the 48,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast