Cincinnati Bengals Working Out Veteran Running Back Leonard Fournette
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are working out veteran running back Leonard Fournette on Monday according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Fournette, 29, could sign with Cincinnati's practice squad if the workout goes well. The LSU alum is in his eighth NFL season. He spent three years in Jacksonville after the Jaguars took him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Fournette also spent three years in Tampa Bay, helping the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl. He's ran for 4,518 yards and 34 touchdowns in 81 regular season games.
