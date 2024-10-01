Dallas Cowboys Signing Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End K.J. Henry to Two-Year Contract
CINCINNATI — The Cowboys are signing defensive end K.J. Henry off the Bengals practice squad. Henry is signing a two-year deal with Dallas and will be on the active roster according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The Bengals claimed Henry after he was released by Washington during final cuts. He had 1.5 sacks fo the Commanders last season. That means the Bengals have an open spot on their practice squad.
Cincinnati is hoping to get some pass rush help in the near future with Myles Murphy getting close to a return. The former first round pick is on injured reserve, but is eligible to be activated this week.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Report Card: Offense and Special Teams Shine
Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: DJ Turner Outplays Cam Taylor-Britt
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season
Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season
Trey Hendrickson Suffers Stinger in Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over Carolina Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast