Dallas Cowboys Signing Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End K.J. Henry to Two-Year Contract

James Rapien

Former player K.J. Henry signs autographs before the Spring football game in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Former player K.J. Henry signs autographs before the Spring football game in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, April 6, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Cowboys are signing defensive end K.J. Henry off the Bengals practice squad. Henry is signing a two-year deal with Dallas and will be on the active roster according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Bengals claimed Henry after he was released by Washington during final cuts. He had 1.5 sacks fo the Commanders last season. That means the Bengals have an open spot on their practice squad.

Cincinnati is hoping to get some pass rush help in the near future with Myles Murphy getting close to a return. The former first round pick is on injured reserve, but is eligible to be activated this week.

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

