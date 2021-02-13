Designer Releases Bengals Ring of Honor Concept of Paul Brown Stadium

The Bengals might've tipped their hand about a future Ring of Honor this week when they tweeted a picture of a snow covered Paul Brown Stadium.

It would be a great way to honor former players and all of the legends that have donned the orange and black over the past 53 years.

Designer and Bengals fan Dalton Signature, who releases content about the team on a daily basis, put together a Ring of Honor concept that gives everyone an idea of how it would look inside Paul Brown Stadium.

Last year, AllBengals released a mythical Ring of Honor, which included all three candidates that were shown in the picture the Bengals tweeted on Wednesday.

Check out our inductions below:

Bengals Mythical Ring of Honor Part 1

Bengals Mythical Ring of Honor Part 2

