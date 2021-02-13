NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Designer Releases Bengals Ring of Honor Concept of Paul Brown Stadium

This is pretty cool!
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Bengals might've tipped their hand about a future Ring of Honor this week when they tweeted a picture of a snow covered Paul Brown Stadium. 

It would be a great way to honor former players and all of the legends that have donned the orange and black over the past 53 years. 

Designer and Bengals fan Dalton Signature, who releases content about the team on a daily basis, put together a Ring of Honor concept that gives everyone an idea of how it would look inside Paul Brown Stadium. 

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Bengals, including NFL Draft Breakdowns!

Last year, AllBengals released a mythical Ring of Honor, which included all three candidates that were shown in the picture the Bengals tweeted on Wednesday.

Check out our inductions below:

Bengals Mythical Ring of Honor Part 1

Bengals Mythical Ring of Honor Part 2

-----

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover

Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff

Three AFC North Teams Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

Look: Designer Releases New Bengals Uniform Concept

Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?

Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign

Analyst Predicts Bengals Will Sign Top Free Agent

Bengals Analysts Weigh in on Kyle Pitts

Carlos Dunlap Praises Joe Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Paul Brown Stadium
News

Designer Releases Bengals Ring of Honor Concept of Paul Brown Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a first down run in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Bengals and Browns exchanged late touchdowns, finishing in a 37-34 win for the Browns. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals
GM Report

Podcast: A Potential Bengals Ring of Honor and the Weekend Mailbag!

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is unable to complete a pass thrown by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 33-25. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 4
GM Report

Bengals Receive High Marks for 2020 Rookie Class

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
News

Look: Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover

Sep 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NFL referee Shawn Smith (14) flips the coin as brothers Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) take part before their game against at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: J.J. Watt 'Doesn't Want to Play' With His Brothers

Aug 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor runs drills during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff With Flurry of Moves

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) runs for a touchdown after intercepting the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three AFC North Teams Listed Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waits with teammates to walk onto the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Texans Releasing J.J. Watt