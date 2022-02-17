Rams Safety Eric Weddle Praises Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow After Super Bowl LVI

Skip to main content

Rams Star Safety Eric Weddle Praises Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow After Super Bowl LVI

Weddle was impressed by Burrow in Super Bowl LVI.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've lost to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, but that doesn't mean Joe Burrow didn't leave a lasting impression on his opponent. 

Star safety Eric Weddle had nothing but praise for the young quarterback after the game. 

“I was obviously impressed,” Weddle told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “I mean, you don't lead a team to the Super Bowl if you're not all about it, right? And I just love his mentality, I love his moxie, I love him. He's all ball and he's not into the social media B.S. He's not into the limelight. He's not into what everyone else thinks. He just silently goes to work, and it's refreshing to see. And obviously, I mean they're gonna be good for a long time.

“His moment wasn't tonight, but he'll get his moment. You hope he's O.K. But it was just fun to compete at the highest level with these guys. And to see that and try to make life difficult for him as best I could and make him think twice, I think I did that. And he'll be better from this performance for sure.”

Burrow suffered a sprained right MCL in the fourth quarter, but was able to finish the game and doesn't need surgery. 

The 25-year-old led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second season. 

He also introduced himself to the Rams' stars on defense, including Weddle. Watch the exchange below. Read Breer's entire article here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow Following Super Bowl LVI Run

NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Plans to Upgrade Offensive Line

Zac Taylor Explains Why Samaje Perine Was in Over Joe Mixon in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension

Read More

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow's Knee Injury

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals LB Coach Al Golden Leaving for Notre Dame

Bengals Fans Lineup to Greet Players After Super Bowl

Ja'Marr Chase Was Wide Open on Bengals' Final Offensive Play of Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Apologizes to Fans Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI: "I Could Have Played Better"

Bengals Fall to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Joe Burrow, Eric Weddle
News

Rams Safety Eric Weddle Praises Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow After Super Bowl LVI

just now
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock speaks to the crowd before Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Praises Cincinnati Bengals Following Super Bowl LVI

21 minutes ago
Joe Burrow
News

Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow, Discusses Offseason Plans After Run to Super Bowl LVI

14 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) lays on the ground after a turnover on downs with less than a minute to play in the 4th quarter during Super Bowl 56, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles Rams defeated Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 2683
News

NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Offseason Plan to Fix Offensive Line

20 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Samaje Perine (34) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Explains Why Bengals Went With Samaje Perine Over Joe Mixon During Final Plays of Super Bowl LVI

Feb 16, 2022
Joe Burrow
News

Zac Taylor Shares Update on Joe Burrow's Knee Injury Following Super Bowl LVI

Feb 16, 2022
Zac Taylor, Mike Brown, AFC. Championship
News

Bengals Sign Head Coach Zac Taylor to Contract Extension Through 2026 Season

Feb 16, 2022
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill
News

Tyreek Hill Praises Ja'Marr Chase Following His Record Breaking Rookie Season

Feb 15, 2022