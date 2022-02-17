Rams Safety Eric Weddle Praises Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow After Super Bowl LVI

Rams Star Safety Eric Weddle Praises Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow After Super Bowl LVI
CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've lost to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, but that doesn't mean Joe Burrow didn't leave a lasting impression on his opponent.
Star safety Eric Weddle had nothing but praise for the young quarterback after the game.
“I was obviously impressed,” Weddle told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “I mean, you don't lead a team to the Super Bowl if you're not all about it, right? And I just love his mentality, I love his moxie, I love him. He's all ball and he's not into the social media B.S. He's not into the limelight. He's not into what everyone else thinks. He just silently goes to work, and it's refreshing to see. And obviously, I mean they're gonna be good for a long time.
“His moment wasn't tonight, but he'll get his moment. You hope he's O.K. But it was just fun to compete at the highest level with these guys. And to see that and try to make life difficult for him as best I could and make him think twice, I think I did that. And he'll be better from this performance for sure.”
Burrow suffered a sprained right MCL in the fourth quarter, but was able to finish the game and doesn't need surgery.
The 25-year-old led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second season.
He also introduced himself to the Rams' stars on defense, including Weddle. Watch the exchange below. Read Breer's entire article here.
