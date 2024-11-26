Former Bengals and Saints Receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. Signing With Titans Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. is signing with the Titans practice squad according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Morgan spent five seasons in Cincinnati after signing with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He's primarily a special teamer.
He appeared in 51 games for the Bengals from 2019-23. Morgan signed with New Orleans in March, but was released during final cuts in August.
He reunites with Titans head coach Brian Callahan. Callahan was the Bengals' offensive coordinator for five seasons.
The Bengals play the Titans in Nashville on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET.
