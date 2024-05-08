Former Bengals Linebacker Markus Bailey Says Goodbye to Cincinnati in Letter to City
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Cincinnati took Bailey in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He fell to the seventh round because of injuries. He was able to stay healthy for most of his four seasons with the Bengals, appearing in 60 games and compiling 73 tackles in the process.
Bailey became a core special teamer for Darrin Simmons unit and was a quality backup linebacker. He said goodbye to Cincinnati on social media after the news broke that he was going to Arizona.
“Cincinnati,
I’m proud of the fact that I was a Bengal the last 4 years. The team that believed in me enough to draft me after my injury when no one else would. The team that gave me the opportunity to play in my home state where all my family and friends are. The team that no one believed in but went on to win the AFC North, the division, and go to the AFC Championship back to back years. The team that went to the first superbowl for the Bengals since 1989. The team where I was able to create amazing relationships with my teammates and be a part of something really special. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to reach my full potential as a player in Cincinnati..but these are all memories and experiences I will take with me forever.
And to the fans, Who Dey Nation,
It was so fun playing for a team with such a passionate fan base. The energy in Paycor stadium during a night game is something I’ll never forget. The excitement and momentum you generated during our first playoff run helped recreate our identity to the rest of the league. The interactions walking to and from practice everyday, during events like meet the Bengals nights, and casual ones in the city are ones I'll never take for granted.
Wishing the team and city of Cincinnati more success going forward.
Thankful for it all,
-MB51”
Check out his full tweet below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class
Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals, all the time!
Join the 43,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast