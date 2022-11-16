CINCINNATI — Two former Bengals QBs got drafted to XFL teams as the league reboots for a second time since going under in the early-2000s. The St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades selected A.J. McCarron and Drew Plitt.

McCarron had the most run in a Bengals uniform, playing for the franchise from 2015-17. The Alabama product started four games, passing for 1,173 yards, six TDs, and three INTs while in Cincy.

He has not played in the NFL since Aug. 21, 2021, when he tore the ACL in his right knee during an Atlanta Falcons preseason game.

"A.J. brings us a championship pedigree," said Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht. "He has seven years of NFL experience as a starting and backup quarterback. Unfortunately, A.J. battled through several injuries during that time which limited him from playing additional games. I feel like his time is now. A.J. will bring a very high football IQ, great leadership qualities, and invaluable experience to the St. Louis Battlehawks team."

Plitt's only NFL game action came this preseason, completing all six pass attempts for the Bengals.

"We are excited to add Drew Plitt to the Arlington Renegades," Arlington head coach Bob Stoops said. "Drew had an impressive college career at Ball State and performed well in training camp this year with the Cincinnati Bengals. We look forward to seeing what he can do in the XFL."

