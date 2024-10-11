All Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase Dismisses Idea That Bengals' Offense Having Best Stretch of His Career

The Bengals are 1-2 in their last three games, despite scoring at least 33 points in each contest.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks off the field after another loss at home against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals lost won 41-38 in overtime during NFL Week 5 Sunday October 6, 2024 at Payor Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks off the field after another loss at home against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals lost won 41-38 in overtime during NFL Week 5 Sunday October 6, 2024 at Payor Stadium. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals have scored at least 33 points in each of their last three games.

He has 19 receptions for 396 yards and five touchdowns over that span. He has a touchdown of at least 41-yards or more in each of the past three games.

The Bengals are also 1-2 in their last three contests, which is why Chase dismissed the idea that this is the best they've played on offense since he entered the league in 2021.

"No, we went to the Super Bowl one year," Chase said. "We was going on good runs then. We can do better than what we're doing now, we just gotta fix a couple runs until the end of the game. Defense get better, offense keep scoring on third down, scoring in the red zone and making plays when we can."

Chase is one of 30 players to have a 60+ yard touchdown in back-to-back games. He can become the first player to do it in three-straight games with a 60+ yard score on Sunday night against the Giants.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

