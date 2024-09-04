Watch: Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Practices Ahead of Season Opener Against Patriots
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase returned to practice on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old walked onto the field with Tee Higgins. He went through team stretch and individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media.
This is a significant development because Chase didn't practice at all during training camp and has only participated in a couple of light sessions so far this season. The Bengals are installing the game plan for the opener against the Patriots on Wednesday, so having him out there was a big step in the right direction.
It's unclear what it means for potential contract negotiations. Chase is hoping to get an extension before the start of the regular season.
Regardless, participating in Wednesday's practice in any capacity gives Chase a real chance to play on Sunday against the Patriots.
Watch practice clips of Chase at the top of this page, including video of him stretching, catching passes and walking onto the practice field.
