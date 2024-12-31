Joe Burrow on Possibly Playing Last Game With Tee Higgins: 'That's Not in the Plans'
CINCINNATI — Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow brushed off the idea that Saturday's regular season finale could be his last game throwing to Tee Higgins.
No, Burrow wasn't guaranteeing a win over Pittsburgh. He knows the playoffs are a long-shot, even if they do beat their division rival on Saturday night.
Burrow also clearly believes that Higgins is going to sign a long-term deal with the Bengals.
"I haven't really thought about that," Burrow said when asked about Higgins possibly playing his last game in a Bengals uniform. "It's obviously a possibility—not one that I'm excited about ... But that's not in the plans, I would say."
Burrow makes those comments just 20 days after calling Higgins a "need."
The 25-year-old receiver is playing on the franchise tag. He has 69 catches for 858 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns this season.
