Joe Burrow Shares Blunt, But Honest Answer After Brian Callahan Says He'll Make Hall of Fame
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow received big time praise from Titans head coach Brian Callahan on Wednesday.
"I think Joe's playing the position as good as anybody in the NFL right now. If I had a vote, he'd be my MVP,” Callahan said. “I can't see anyone playing quarterback playing better than he is right now.”
Callahan coached Burrow for four seasons and Ja'Marr Chase for three seasons when he was the Bengals offensive coordinator.
“I told them at some point I'll look back and they'll both be in the Hall of Fame, and I'll get to say I was a part of their journey,” Callahan said. “They've only gotten better. It's fun to watch and terrifying to get ready for.”
Burrow and Chase in the Hall of Fame? It's fair to say the star quarterback won't be shocked.
"He's probably right," Burrow said bluntly, before praising his former offensive coordinator.
Burrow has completed 68.4% of his passes for 3,706 yards, 33 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 13 games this season. Meanwhile, Chase is leading the NFL in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,319) and receiving touchdowns (15).
Both Burrow and Chase are on pace to break multiple franchise records this season.
