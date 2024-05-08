Joe Burrow Sums Up Return to Practice With Quick Post on Social Media
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow practiced this week at team facilities for the first time since undergoing wrist surgery in November.
The 27-year-old isn't back to 100%, but he's making clear progress and is inching closer and closer to full strength.
"I'm fully cleared for everything other than contact right now," Burrow said on Tuesday. "That'll come in the next month probably. It's no rush. The season doesn't start for a while. We're in a good spot."
Burrow participated in three-straight practices this week. He summed up the trio of sessions with a quick post on Instagram.
"Back to practicing football with some friends :)," Burrow wrote.
Check out the post below. For more on his recovery, go here.
