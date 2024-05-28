All Bengals

Key Bengals Absent for OTAs: What Zac Taylor Said About Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

The sixth-year head coach doesn't sound concerned about his star wide receivers.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) talks not he sideline during an off-season workout inside Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) talks not he sideline during an off-season workout inside Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had their first OTA practice on Tuesday and they held the session without their top two wide receivers.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins didn't show up for the voluntary workouts. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't sound concerned about the absence of either player.

"There will be plenty of time where they're here when they get the chance to make sure that they're familiar with it," Taylor said. "They have the information, so I know that they're staying on top of it. And when they get here and are able to get those reps, I know that those two guys are vets and they'll be in a real good spot."

Chase is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Higgins isn't currently under contract. The Bengals used the franchise tag on him in March. The two sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal. If they don't, then Higgins will be forced to play on the franchise tag, which is a one-year, $21.8 million deal.

"The guys that don't are still working hard elsewhere and they'll be back at the right times," Taylor added. "And the beauty is we know those guys, we know what they're about and that they'll be ready and focused when it's time to come back."

Higgins is currently training in Miami with David Alexander of DBC Fitness. Chase has spent his offseason training in Florida and Texas.

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  