Key Bengals Absent for OTAs: What Zac Taylor Said About Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had their first OTA practice on Tuesday and they held the session without their top two wide receivers.
Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins didn't show up for the voluntary workouts. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't sound concerned about the absence of either player.
"There will be plenty of time where they're here when they get the chance to make sure that they're familiar with it," Taylor said. "They have the information, so I know that they're staying on top of it. And when they get here and are able to get those reps, I know that those two guys are vets and they'll be in a real good spot."
Chase is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Higgins isn't currently under contract. The Bengals used the franchise tag on him in March. The two sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal. If they don't, then Higgins will be forced to play on the franchise tag, which is a one-year, $21.8 million deal.
"The guys that don't are still working hard elsewhere and they'll be back at the right times," Taylor added. "And the beauty is we know those guys, we know what they're about and that they'll be ready and focused when it's time to come back."
Higgins is currently training in Miami with David Alexander of DBC Fitness. Chase has spent his offseason training in Florida and Texas.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check out the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class
Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast