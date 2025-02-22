Look: Bengals' Dan Pitcher and Trey Brown Make The Athletic's 50 Under 40 List
CINCINNATI — A pair of Bengals employees were named to The Athletic's 50 Under 40 list following the 2024 NFL Season. Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher and front office executive Trey Brown made the cut for this group put together by Mike Jones and Jourdan Rodrigue.
Both names have risen steadily in the organization over this decade, with Brown getting a few general manager interviews this offseason.
"The former scout is the right-hand man of Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin, who leans on Brown because of his versatility, extensive knowledge and keen eye for talent," The article stated about the 39-year-old Brown."In addition to his five seasons with the Bengals, Brown has also worked in the Patriots’ and Eagles’ front offices, as well as with the AAF's Birmingham Iron and XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks. Brown has been on the radar for several teams in search of general managers the last couple years, interviewing with the Jets and Jaguars this offseason."
Cincinnati was pretty lucky to hold onto Brown for another season, and Pitcher could start getting head coaching looks very soon if he keeps helping the Bengals offense reach high height in the Joe Burrow era.
"After four seasons as Cincinnati's quarterbacks coach, Pitcher took over as offensive coordinator last season when Brian Callahan took the Titans' head coaching job," The article noted about the 38-year-old. "Coach Zac Taylor praises Pitcher for his work with Cincinnati's quarterbacks, including Joe Burrow, whom Pitcher helped develop after the Bengals drafted him first overall in 2020. Taylor also credits Pitcher for the effectiveness on third downs, where Cincinnati ranked fifth. Pitcher has started sparking interest as a future head coach and it’s believed in NFL circles it’s a matter of when, not if."
Check out the full list here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Stat of the Jay: Bengals’ Newly Extended Punter Ryan Rehkow Is NFL Record Holder but Not Team’s First To Do It
Bengals Franchise Tag History: How Many Times Have They Used It? Who Got Extensions, and When? Who Got Traded?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could There Be a Hidden Gem Among Guards Outside of PFF's Top 100?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling
Joe Burrow 'is Going to be Pissed' - NFL General Manager Makes Prediction for Bengals' Offseason
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Xavier Watts an Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Secondary?
Assessing Germaine Pratt's Trade Value: What Will Bengals Get If They Deal Veteran Linebacker?
Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric
Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award
'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week
Joe Burrow Discusses Last Time He Was Satisfied Playing Football
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?
Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast