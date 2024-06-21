Look: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Make NFLPA Top-50 Jersey Sales List
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase cracked the NFLPA's latest top-50 jersey sales list this month. The QB checked in at No. 7 and Chase was No. 29.
Tee Higgins made the list last year as Bengals stars moved down following an off season. Burrow was third in 2023, Chase slotted 19th, and Tee Higgins came in at 41st.
Check out the top 10 here.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback
The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season
Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day
A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender
Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp
PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team
PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties
Watch: Tee Higgins Toughest Catches From 2023 Season
PFF Ranks Alex Cappa Among NFL's Top-25 Guards
Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'
Look: Bengals Land Multiple Names on 33rd Team's Fastest Players List
Watch: Bengals Fans Speculate Cincinnati Stars Could Be on Madden 25 Cover
Cincinnati Bengals' Evolving Approach With Joe Burrow is Noteworthy
ESPN Ranks Two Bengals Drafts Among Top Classes This Century
Bengals Rookie WR Jermaine Burton Explains What It's Like Working With Joe Burrow
Watch: Chad Johnson Faces Off Against Bengals Rookie at Practice, Tee Higgins Jokes About Exchange
Sports Illustrated Ranks Jake Browning as NFL's Best Backup Quarterback
Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Jaylen Waddle's Huge Contract Extension With Dolphins
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast