Look: Listed Pro Bowl Games Events Involving Bengals Stars

Cincinnati has a trio representing the franchise again this season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as the Steelers prepare to punt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as the Steelers prepare to punt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson participating in the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games starting tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Check out the events all three will be involved in:

Burrow

  • Passing The Test: Quarterbacks try to hit targets at various distances around the field worth different point values in 40 seconds. Before the challenge, each quarterback will select a Pro Bowl Games teammate to answer five trivia questions about current Pro Bowl players. For every correct answer, the quarterback gets an additional 10 seconds. The winner of the competition is the team with the quarterback who scores the most points.
  • Sunday's Flag Football Game

Chase

  • Satisfying Catches: One wide receiver, tight end and defensive back from each conference will compete in a challenge obstacle course, including catches from a jugs machine at three different distances, to test every aspect of catching a football. Each teammate will complete the course back-to-back with the lowest combined time winning the challenge.
  • Sunday's Flag Football Game

Hendrickson

  • Dodgeball: A two-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of seven players. Teams will be a mix of AFC offensive, defensive and special teams players competing against a mix of NFC offensive, defensive and special teams players. Each match is worth three points.
  • Tug-Of-War: A five-on-five demonstration of teamwork, strength and strategy, and positioned above a foam pit, players are challenged to pull backwards on the rope, attempting to move the opposing team in their direction. The competition will be the best of three, and the winner who pulls the opposing team into the foam pit twice wins and earns three points for their conference.
  • Sunday's Flag Football Game

The game this weekend kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

