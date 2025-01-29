Look: Listed Pro Bowl Games Events Involving Bengals Stars
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson participating in the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games starting tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Check out the events all three will be involved in:
Burrow
- Passing The Test: Quarterbacks try to hit targets at various distances around the field worth different point values in 40 seconds. Before the challenge, each quarterback will select a Pro Bowl Games teammate to answer five trivia questions about current Pro Bowl players. For every correct answer, the quarterback gets an additional 10 seconds. The winner of the competition is the team with the quarterback who scores the most points.
- Sunday's Flag Football Game
Chase
- Satisfying Catches: One wide receiver, tight end and defensive back from each conference will compete in a challenge obstacle course, including catches from a jugs machine at three different distances, to test every aspect of catching a football. Each teammate will complete the course back-to-back with the lowest combined time winning the challenge.
- Sunday's Flag Football Game
Hendrickson
- Dodgeball: A two-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of seven players. Teams will be a mix of AFC offensive, defensive and special teams players competing against a mix of NFC offensive, defensive and special teams players. Each match is worth three points.
- Tug-Of-War: A five-on-five demonstration of teamwork, strength and strategy, and positioned above a foam pit, players are challenged to pull backwards on the rope, attempting to move the opposing team in their direction. The competition will be the best of three, and the winner who pulls the opposing team into the foam pit twice wins and earns three points for their conference.
- Sunday's Flag Football Game
The game this weekend kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN
