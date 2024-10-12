New York Giants Make Late Roster Addition Ahead of Matchup With Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Giants are signing punter Matt Haack on Saturday following his work out for the team on Friday.
Jamie Gillian is dealing with a hamstring injury and is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but he's not expected to play according to Adam Schefter.
It's one of the many storylines to monitor ahead of Sunday night's matchup. It's a must-win game for the Bengals, who enter with a 1-4 record on the season.
