NFL Announces New Hard Knocks Format, Hit Show Will Return This Season

CINCINNATI — Hard Knocks has been one of the best shows on television over the past 20 years. It's given fans an inside look at NFL training camp.

The NFL announced that the show is getting a facelift and will return this season.

Hard Knocks will return on Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. It will cover a team in-season for the first time ever. The Indianapolis Colts will be featured on this years' show.

The Bengals have appeared on Hard Knocks twice (2009 and 2013).

