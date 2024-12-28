'Not At All' - Ja'Marr Chase Not Focused on Triple Crown Ahead of Bengals' Must-Win Game vs Broncos
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have to beat the Broncos on Saturday to keep their slim playoff chances alive.
Ja'Marr Chase is a big reason why they have a shot at making the postseason, despite starting the year 1-4 and falling to 4-8 following a Dec. 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Chase already set a new Bengals single-season record for receiving yards in a season (1,510) with two games left.
The 24-year-old has 108 catches for 1,510 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He leads the NFL in all three categories. He's two games away from becoming the fifth player since 1967 to win the Triple Crown.
How much is Chase thinking about making history?
"Not at all," he said bluntly. "I gotta worry about winning the game to be in the playoffs."
The Bengals host the Broncos on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
