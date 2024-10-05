All Bengals

Panthers Safety Xavier Woods Fined for Late Hit on Bengals Tight End Mike Gesicki

Officials didn't call a penalty on the play.

James Rapien

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) celebrates with linebacker Claudin Cherelus (53) after making an interception in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) celebrates with linebacker Claudin Cherelus (53) after making an interception in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Panthers safety Xavier Woods was fined $11,255 for a late hit on Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki in the second half of Cincinnati's 34-24 win over Carolina.

The Panthers weren't penalized on the play and Gesicki finished the game with one reception for -9 yards.

If the infraction had been called, the Bengals would've had a chance to score a touchdown. Instead, they settled for a 56-yard field goal on the drive. Watch the play below:

