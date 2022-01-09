Panthers Targeting Former Bengals OC for Same Role in Carolina

Report: Former Bengals Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden Being Targeted by Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are targeting former Bengals and Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden for the same position according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
They're also interested in Bill O'Brien and Kevin O'Connell.
Gruden was the head coach of the Washington Football Team for six seasons. He served as the Bengals' offensive coordinator from 2011-13 and held the same role for the Jaguars in 2020.
The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady last month. Head coach Matt Rhule is expected to keep his job, but his seat is getting warmer after back-to-back losing seasons in Carolina.
