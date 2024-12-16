Playoff Picture: Here's What Has to Happen for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Postseason
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Titans 37-27 on Sunday to improve to 6-8 on the season.
Their slim playoff hopes remain alive following the win. What do they have to do to reach the postseason?
First, the Bengals have to win their final three games. They host the Browns and the Broncos, before ending the regular season against the Steelers on the road.
If they won their final three games and finished at 9-8, it would be their fourth-straight year with a winning record.
Then, they need the Dolphins and the Colts to lose one of their final three games. Miami plays the 49ers, Browns and Jets. Meanwhile, the Colts play the Titans, Giants and Jaguars.
The Bengals also need the Chargers or the Broncos to post an 0-3 record down the stretch.
Cincinnati still plays Denver, so if the Bengals win this week and the Chargers beat the Broncos, then next week's matchup at Paycor Stadium is a huge game for Cincinnati's playoff chances. Denver closes out the regular season against the Chiefs.
If the Chargers lose to Denver this week, then the Bengals can only get in if Los Angeles loses their final two games against the Patriots and Raiders. That seems unlikely.
The most likely path is for the Chargers to beat the Broncos this week. Then the Bengals get their chance at the Broncos and could force Denver into a "win to get in" Week 18 scenario against the Chiefs.
Check out the complete playoff picture below:
