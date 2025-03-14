Report: 'Dwindling' NFL Interest in Trading For Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov gave the latest look at a ghost-town trade market for Trey Hendrickson. Cincinnati's asking price, Hendrickson's age, and the happenings in free agency have him pretty convinced a trade isn't close to imminent.
Hendrickson is entering his age 31 season on the final year of his Bengals deal.
"The one team that maybe they thought maybe they could get to make this happen was the Buffalo Bills," Meirov noted on NFL Spotlight With Ari Meirov. "I don't think the Bills and Bengals would have actually been able to work out a trade, because they're such competitors here in the AFC, but the Bills ended up pivoting to signing Joey Bosa, so they're out of this. The Commanders were interested, but they just traded for Laremy Tunsil. They're kind of limited on picks. Now, the Atlanta Falcons have been mentioned as well, but that's kind of cooled down. The teams that would be interested in Trey Hendrickson is kind of dwindling.
"There's three pieces to tango here. There's getting a team that wants Trey, a team that's willing to pay Trey the money he wants, and a team willing to pay the Bengals what they want, which is believed to be a first-round pick, and more. So that's a pretty expensive asking price over here as well, with the asking price of Trey Hendrickson, which is believed to be at the top of the market, or close to the top of the market, of where some of these elite pass rushers are getting. So the idea of this trade actually coming together is starting to feel very, very difficult for it to happen over here."
If teams are willing to pay Hendrickson but don't want to pay up extra with draft capital and a new deal, then it's pretty clear the two sides need to get back to the negotiating table after being "so far apart."
"I'm kind of starting to wonder over here, do the two sides try to restart talks over an extension they were just so far apart last time, and I don't know how they're going to bridge that gap," Meirov concluded. "We'll see what ends up happening over here, but the trade request happened, the approval happened and now that he got it, it's like, this is kind of difficult right now and it's just not happening."
Cincinnati still hasn't signed one of its stars up for a new contract this offseason as of this writing.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
NFL Insider Shares Update on Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson: 'Hendrickson Wants to be in Cincinnati'
Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets
Samaje Perine Knows Why He’s Back With the Cincinnati Bengals for a Third Stint, and This Time He’s Accepting of It
Bengals' Saga With Trey Hendrickson Should Come to Obvious Ending: An Extension in Cincinnati
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Have 'Ridiculous' Asking Price in Trey Hendrickson Trade Talks
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Ageless Wonder Be a Depth Fit, Mentor to Jenkins, Jackson
Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?
Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'
Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency
Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021
'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast