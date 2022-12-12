CINCINNATI — The Bengals do not expect Tyler Boyd to miss "extended" time with his dislocated finger. According to Tom Pelissero, the receiver may "miss a week or two" with the injury suffered against Cleveland on Sunday.

"Tyler Boyd could miss a week or two after dislocating a finger on his right hand in Sunday's win over the #Browns, but it shouldn't be an extended absence," Pelissero tweeted. "Healing, pain tolerance will dictate when he returns."

Boyd has been one of the NFL's best slot receivers again in 2022. He has 45 catches for 655 yards and 4 scores this season.

That includes a career-high 14.6 yards per catch as he's cashed in on multiple big plays. He only had one target against Cleveland before getting injured.

The Bengals battle Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday.

