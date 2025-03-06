All Bengals

Report: Washington Commanders Already Showing Interest in Trading for Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson

The edge rusher wants to explore his options elsewhere.

Russ Heltman

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson's already drawing trade interest from an NFC finalist last season. FOX Sports's Jordan Schultz reported that the Washington Commanders are vying to strike a bargain to secure the Bengals star edge rusher along with other teams.

Hendrickson is coming off the best season in his career with a league-leading 17.5 sacks. He was set to make just $16 million in his final season with the Bengals, but is reportedly seeking a new extension worth $32-33 million per year.

Cincinnati has pulled off some strong trades in recent years and the vaunted 30-year-old edge talent should have a solid market with his durability/production combination (730-plus snaps each of the past four seasons).

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

