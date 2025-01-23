Sources: More Changes Could Be Coming to Cincinnati Bengals' Coaching Staff
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially hired defensive coordinator Al Golden on Thursday. They're also reportedly hiring Jerry Montgomery to be their defensive line coach.
Despite the additions, more changes to the defensive staff could be coming, sources tell BengalsTalk.com.
Cornerbacks coach Chuck Burks, safeties coach Jordan Kovacs and Ronnie Regula survived the inital wave of firings, but that doesn't mean all three coaches will be on the Bengals' staff.
"We're still working through things," a source said.
Burks has been the Bengals cornerbacks coach for the past three seasons. Meanwhile, Kovacs has been on staff for six seasons. That includes two years with Golden in Cincinnati. The 2024 campaign was his first as safeties coach.
Regula joined the coaching staff last offseason. He was in South Bend with Golden at Notre Dame prior to coming to Cincinnati.
