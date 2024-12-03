Troy Aikman Chimes in on Bengals' Struggles Ahead of Cincinnati's Matchup vs Dallas Cowboys
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Cowboys in Week 14 on Monday Night Football.
Troy Aikman discussed Joe Burrow and the state of the Bengals on tonight's broadcast when they mentioned next week's game.
"You know how much I think of Joe Burrow and I can only imagine the frustration that he's feeling. I know the entire organization is [frustrated]," Aikman said. "But for him to play at the level at he has. Usually if your a team that's not playing well, it usually coincides with your quarterback not playing well. For him to be having the year that he's had and them not win, it just reflects how poorly the defense has played. He's awfully fun to watch, it's not what anyone would've thought for the Cincinnati Bengals."
The Bengals are 4-8 on the season. They've lost three-straight games by a total of 14 points. They've scored 99 points in those losses and all three losses were by seven points or less.
Listen to Aikman's comments in the video below:
