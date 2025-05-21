All Bengals

Watch: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Has Hilarious Exchange After Being Interrupted by Reporter

James Rapien

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates a Week 17 overtime win over the Denver Broncos that kept Cincinnati's slim playoff hopes alive. Burrow threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns in the game and also added a rushing score.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates a Week 17 overtime win over the Denver Broncos that kept Cincinnati's slim playoff hopes alive. Burrow threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns in the game and also added a rushing score.
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for what he does on the field, but the 28-year-old is ood for a few laughs during his media sessions every now and then.

The Pro Bowler met with the media on Tuesday and had a fun interaction with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com when Hobson interrupted one of his answers after he thought Burrow was finished with his response.

Published
