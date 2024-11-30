Watch: Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow Reveals His Cleats for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats Week'
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will wear custom cleats on Sunday against the Steelers.
The 27-year-old discussed his foundation and the importance of making an impact in the community.
"I just think it's really important to use your platform to give back to the community that gives so much to you, whether it's here in Cincinnati, Louisiana or back home in Athens," Burrow said. "I think everybody has a responsibility when they have success to try to give that success back to the community. "
Burrow announced that his foundation will auction the cleats off after Sunday's game to support multiple programs that they have in place.
"We're gonna auction these off to help raise some money to go to some of these programs whether it's food insecurity or mental health," Burrow said. "I think this is a great thing the NFL does and it gives us a chance to wear some cool cleats and auction it off for a good cause."
Watch the video below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow Reflects on Bengals Falling Short Despite Stellar Individual Seasons: 'Tough Pill To Swallow'
Why the Bengals Went For 2 and Why They Threw To Tanner Hudson Instead of Ja'Marr Chase
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Post Huge Numbers as Bengals Lose Heartbreaker to Ravens 35-34
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Extolls Ja’Marr Chase’s Greatness After Loss to Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points
Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens
Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'
-----
Join the 49,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast