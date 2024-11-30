All Bengals

Watch: Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow Reveals His Cleats for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats Week'

James Rapien

Nov 12, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) smiles toward Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) on a fourth-down play in the second quarter of a Week 10 NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will wear custom cleats on Sunday against the Steelers.

The 27-year-old discussed his foundation and the importance of making an impact in the community.

"I just think it's really important to use your platform to give back to the community that gives so much to you, whether it's here in Cincinnati, Louisiana or back home in Athens," Burrow said. "I think everybody has a responsibility when they have success to try to give that success back to the community. "

Burrow announced that his foundation will auction the cleats off after Sunday's game to support multiple programs that they have in place.

"We're gonna auction these off to help raise some money to go to some of these programs whether it's food insecurity or mental health," Burrow said. "I think this is a great thing the NFL does and it gives us a chance to wear some cool cleats and auction it off for a good cause."

Watch the video below:

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

