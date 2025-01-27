Watch: Former Bengals Running Back Samaje Perine Makes Game-Clinching Play in Chiefs' Win Over Bills
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back Samaje Perine made the game-clinching catch and run on Sunday night to help the Chiefs beat the Bills and advance to Super Bowl LIX.
Kansas City beat Buffalo 32-29. They're hoping to become the first team in NFL history to win three-straight Super Bowl championships.
The Chiefs will play the Eagles in New Orleans. Kansas City has won five AFC Championships in the past six seasons. They're the only team to accomplish that feat.
The Bengals are the only AFC team to beat them in that span.
Ironically enough, Perine was a member of the Bengals' roster when they won in Kansas City.
Watch his game-clinching play below:
