Watch: Joe Burrow Working Out at Ohio State
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was at his championship alma mater recently, getting a workout in.
The former Buckeye just had his best NFL season and made the quick trip up to Ohio State for a visit.
He and Ohio State have both won title games this decade—at different colleges following the Buckeyes' march to this year's crown.
Check out the video below:
