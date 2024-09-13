All Bengals

Watch: Responding to Ridiculous Takes About Bengals Owner Mike Brown and Star QB Joe Burrow

The Bengals are hoping to bounce back after an ugly Week 1 performance against the Patriots.

James Rapien

Team owner Mike Brown takes questions from reporters during the annual Cincinnati Bengals season kickoff luncheon at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 22, 2024.
Team owner Mike Brown takes questions from reporters during the annual Cincinnati Bengals season kickoff luncheon at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 22, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals started the season 0-1 and didn't sign Ja'Marr Chase to a contract extension. I respond to the national media going after Bengals owner Mike Brown and quarterback Joe Burrow.

One of these national takes is fair. Watch my response to it and some other wild takes below:

James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

