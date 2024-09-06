Will Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Sign Extension Before Sunday's Season Opener?
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has practiced this week after not participating in training camp. There appeared to be some optimism that he would agree to a long-term extension before Sunday's season opener against the Patriots.
Some thought it would get done Wednesday night after he returned to practice. Others thought another announcement would happen during the Thursday night game—similar to what happened with Joe Burrow's extension last year.
That didn't happen either. It's Friday morning. The Bengals play the Patriots in two days.
Will Chase sign a new contract?
As optimistic as things felt 48 hours ago, it feels like they've swung in the other direction. Game day is almost here.
The Bengals have a light practice on Friday.
Will Chase participate in a third-straight session? Will he talk to reporters afterward like he said he would earlier in the week?
The Bengals generally don't sign players to extensions once the season starts. That means Sunday is essentially a deadline for them to get a deal done with Chase. They've reportedly made him a "significant offer."
What does that mean?
Well, it's hard to say. We do know the clock is ticking and the more time passes without a deal, the less likely a Chase extension becomes.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears
Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears
Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats
Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton
NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals
NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season
Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut
Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots
Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals
-----
Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast