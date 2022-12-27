Zac Taylor Comments on Andrew Whitworth Speculation Following La'el Collins' Injury

CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of speculation about Andrew Whitworth coming out of retirement to join the Bengals following La'el Collins' season-ending ACL injury.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about Whitworth on Tuesday.

"We got good people in the building that we trust," Taylor said bluntly.

Hakeem Adeniji is expected to start at right tackle with Collins out. The 25-year-old is in his third season. He's appeared in 38 career games.

"I think our scouting department does a great job of always evaluating our options," Taylor said. "But again, we've got guys that we've had in here, developing, working in our system that we've got a high degree of trust in that can help us do the things that we need to do this year."

It doesn't sound like Whitworth will be joining the Bengals for their playoff run, but what a story it would be if he did return to Cincinnati

The Bengals and Bills meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Report: Bengals Right Tackle La’el Collins Out For Season

Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’

Bengals Flight to Cincinnati Stopped in New York Due to Plane Engine Issue Following Win Over Patriots

By The Numbers: Bengals Escape 22-18 Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 22-18 Win Over New England Patriots

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Fast Start, Bengals Hold On For 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Joe Burrow Gifts Cruises To Offensive Line For Christmas

Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls After Cincinnati's 22-18 Win Over New England

Watch: Joe Burrow Reacts to Bengals' 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok