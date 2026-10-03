Bengals Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Jaguars Matchup

Cincinnati announced a few roster changes on Saturday in anticipation of Sunday's massive battle against Jacksonville for jockeying in the AFC playoff race.

"The Bengals today elevated CB Bralyn Lux and S Russ Yeast from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Jacksonville," the team site read. "Lux and Yeast both are classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, they automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday."

Both are likely insurance for the team's secondary injury problems.

The Bengals are going through the team's first big wave of injuries this season over the past few days, but the stars are healthy and hungry to bounce back from a self-inflicted loss against Pittsburgh last week.

Joe Burrow commented on the big story this week surrounding his clutch ability. It could get tested again on Sunday against fellow strong passer Trevor Lawrence.

Cincinnati is the only AFC team Lawrence has never beaten.

"I feel like I'm pretty good in those moments. I'm really confident in myself in those moments, and typically, we're going to try to get it done," Burrow said. "There's no place I'd rather be. I want it in my hands when you put the game on the line. I trust myself in those spots. I trust our guys in those spots. We feel confident that we're going to get it done."

The Bengals have found the right formula for beating Jacksonville in recent years, but this may be the best all-around Jags outfit yet.

"Well, teams haven't scored many points against them," Burrow noted. "Through these first couple of games, two of the teams got down a lot early, and that changes how the game is played. That changes a lot of things about it. We have got to score points, and we got to score points early. We know what kind of offense they have, and we got to be good in the red zone, like you said, and we got to be good on third down.

"We got to be really good situationally. It's just a kind of example ... Usually teams against us like to mix it up. Sometimes they'll double. Sometimes they'll blitz and play zone. Sometimes they'll blitz and play man. Sometimes they'll play man and double one of the guys. That's typically how teams like to play us. They like to mix it up, and so we've got to be ready for all those different things."

Cincinnati kicks off against Jacksonville on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

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