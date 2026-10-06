Bengals Veteran Playmaker Deemed Team's Top Trade Candidate Early in 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to compete for the Super Bowl this season, despite an ugly loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The Bengals have one of the most talented rosters in the league right now.

Cincinnati's offense is the heartbeat of the team, as it's always been since Joe Burrow joined the team. But the defense is carrying its weight this season, too, which is why this roster is so dangerous. Still, they could look to make moves over the coming weeks. In fact, there's already growing speculation following one of their veteran players.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki as the most tradable player on the roster at the current moment. If the Bengals look to make a move, this could be the one.

Trade Candidate?

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor congratulates Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Tight end Mike Gesicki has proven that he can be a difference-making piece of the Cincinnati Bengals' offense. However, he hasn't filled that role consistently," Knox wrote. "In Week 1, for example, he caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. However, he had just three catches between Weeks 2 and 3 and finished 2025 with 307 yards.

"Gesicki should be viewed as a viable trade chip by the Bengals. He's talented, but he's also 30 and will likely be a cap casualty in 2027. The Bengals can save $8 million in 2027 cap space by releasing or trading Gesicki in the spring. They also have multiple other options at tight end in Drew Sample, Eric All Jr., Jack Endries, and Tanner Hudson."

Gesicki is the top tight end on the Bengals' offense, but they have plenty of serviceable depth behind him. They could use players like Drew Sample, Jack Endries, and Erick All Jr. to fill the gaps on offense if Gesicki is to be moved.

Gesicki could generate some trade interest, too. He's a very reliable option who has proven that he has what it takes to win. He's able to work in line and out wide in the Bengals' offense. There are a few teams who could be desperate for a tight end this year.

It's unlikely at the moment, but the Bengals could look to make a move that brings in draft capital but keeps the team ultra-competitive in the AFC. Gesicki is a key piece of the Bengals' offense, and he's one of their top red zone targets. All offseason, they looked to bring in talent to build a competitive team. It wouldn't make much sense to trade from their talented roster this early in the season.

Especially given how many other pass catchers are injured on the roster right now.

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