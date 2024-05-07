Major Outlet Projects Ja'Marr Chase's Contract Extension With Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals can make Ja'Marr Chase the highest-paid receiver in the NFL this offseason as he is eligible for a contract extension.
Amon-Ra St. Brown just set a new mark a couple of weeks ago with Detroit, and Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti has Chase nearly matching it at $30 million per year on a three-year extension.
"While much of the focus in Cincinnati has gone to Tee Higgins and his unsigned franchise tag, Chase (the reason Higgins has a tag and not an extension), has now been extension-eligible for four months," Ginnitti wrote. "Will the Bengals take a page out of Philly’s book and rush to extend their core weapon this summer, or will they balance out Chase’s value salary ($4.8M) against Higgins’ tag ($21.8M), then look to re-up Ja’Marr next offseason? Waiting is a dangerous game at this position right now. Chase projects toward a three-year, $90M extension in our system."
Cincinnati should do everything in its power to extend Chase as soon as possible. He's the second most important player on the team and a known cornerstone for the rest of this decade.
It will only be easier to build the team the earlier they get massive deals like this done. However, it's the opposite for Chase. He'll make the most money if his camp drags this negotiation out as long as possible while other players keep resetting his market.
