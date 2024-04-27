All Bengals

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Bengals Second-Round Pick Kris Jenkins

Cincinnati is molding a new team for 2024.

Russ Heltman

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins picks up the trophy to celebrate 34-13 win over Washington
Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins picks up the trophy to celebrate 34-13 win over Washington / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals rolled with another trench pick on Friday, selecting Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins. The impact defender joins a defense that will look a lot different on the interior defensive line this coming season.

Check out some of the best highlights from the big fella.

Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Report: Potential Bengals First Round Target Rising Up Draft Boards

Bengals Select Interesting Names in Major Seven-Round Mock Draft

Mike Potts Addresses 2024 NFL Draft Talent: 'We Feel Great About Both Lines of Scrimmage'

Bengals Sign Jake Browning to Multi-Year Contract Extension

NFL Draft Steal: Major Analyst Mocks Washington Wide Receiver to Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Host Day Two Offensive Tackle Prospect For Visit Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals Big Board: Ranking the Top First Round Targets in the 2024 NFL Draft

Former Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Signs With New England Patriots

Sam Hubbard Sheds Light on Offseason Ankle Surgery: 'Excited to be Back With The Guys'

Look: Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard Suited Up During Offseason

Tee Higgins Discusses Future After Asking Cincinnati Bengals for Trade

Cincinnati Bengals Showing Interest in Speedy Wide Receiver Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Major Outlet Names Defensive Tackle as Bengals' Best Day-Three Fit

Look: Graphic Designer Releases Multiple Cincinnati Bengals Helmet Designs

Major Outlet Names Tight End as Bengals' Best Day-Two Draft Fit

Look: Bengals Invite Area College Prospects to Local Pro Day

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Amarius Mims Perfect Fit for Cincinnati Bengals?

Report: Brock Bowers Impresses During Private Workout, Runs Blazing 40-Yard Dash

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.