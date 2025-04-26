Bills draft pick T.J. Sanders reveals his top attribute, take on blue cheese
The Buffalo Bills traded up in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft to take South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders.
A three-down player, Sanders proved to be good against the run while also picking up 4.5 sacks in his final season with the Gamecocks. He also had seven tackles for a loss, and told Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate that he enjoys tackling the running back for a loss as much as sacking the quarterback.
Talbot, who met with Sanders via Zoom, also said Sanders believes his best trait is his "non-stop mentality." The important question, however, was his take on blue cheese. That's where the first red flag came up as Sanders said he's not a blue cheese guy.
Considering Sanders is a South Carolina native, this can be forgiven. What really matters is how well he fits on the Buffalo defensive line.
With only Ed Oliver and DeWayne Carter under contract beyond this season, it was important for the Bills to find someone who can start. They got their guy in Sanders, who comes in with a lot of promise.
