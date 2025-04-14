Bills met with underrated WR prospect coming off knee surgery
The Buffalo Bills need more depth at the wide receiver position, but after selecting Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft and signing Joshua Palmer this offseason, they might not want to spend a premium pick.
They could be willing to do so, if someone such as Matthew Golden or Emeka Egbuka was on the board at No. 30, but it seems more likely that they use a later selection on a pass catcher.
One name to watch as a potential target on Day 3 is Colorado State’s Tory Horton. A versatile wideout who excels at tracking the ball, Horton recently met with the team as one of their top-30 visits.
A fifth-year senior, Horton saw his final campaign end prematurely when he suffered a knee injury that required surgery. He’s apparently fully recovered, however, and ran a 4.41 at the NFL Combine.
His injury ended a stretch of two seasons with more than 1,100 yards and has him being overlooked heading into the draft.
In addition to his work as a receiver, Horton had an average of 16.3 yards on punt returns with three touchdowns. His route-running and special teams ability makes him an ideal target in the mid-rounds.
